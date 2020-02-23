Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

