Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

