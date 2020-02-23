Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NYSE:SKT opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 62.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14,308.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

