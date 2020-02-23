Financial Survey: Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) & Hydrophi Technologies Group (NYSE:HPTG)

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) and Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Wageworks has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrophi Technologies Group has a beta of -4.81, meaning that its stock price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Wageworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wageworks and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wageworks $472.18 million 4.39 $25.97 million N/A N/A Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wageworks has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wageworks and Hydrophi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wageworks 0 5 0 0 2.00 Hydrophi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wageworks presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Wageworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wageworks is more favorable than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wageworks and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wageworks 2.17% 2.95% 1.17% Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wageworks beats Hydrophi Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

Hydrophi Technologies Group Company Profile

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc. develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine. It serves logistics, trucking, heavy equipment, marine, and agriculture markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

