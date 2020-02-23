Head to Head Review: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Proteon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -10.06 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -27.93

Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 89.62%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -109.51% -92.61% Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

