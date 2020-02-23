Contrasting Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and American Renal Associates (OTCMKTS:ARA)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% American Renal Associates -1.75% 23.16% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and American Renal Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A American Renal Associates 0 5 0 0 2.00

American Renal Associates has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and American Renal Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A American Renal Associates $805.78 million 0.35 -$28.77 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.