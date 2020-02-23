$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. American Axle & Manufact. reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $926.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

