Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) versus Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) Critical Review

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bojangles and Famous Dave’s of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bojangles 0 0 0 0 N/A Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Famous Dave’s of America has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.09%.

Profitability

This table compares Bojangles and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18% Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bojangles and Famous Dave’s of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bojangles $547.44 million 0.00 $72.00 million $0.83 N/A Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.81 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America.

Risk and Volatility

Bojangles has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bojangles beats Famous Dave’s of America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

