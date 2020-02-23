Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.