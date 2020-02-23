SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.84

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.66, with a volume of 2010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 192.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.