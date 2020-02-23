Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.43

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.14, with a volume of 26353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
