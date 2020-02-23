Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.43

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.14, with a volume of 26353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $3,834,024. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

