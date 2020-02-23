Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 14.3%

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 149,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 137,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.