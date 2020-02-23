Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading 17.5% Higher

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) shares traded up 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 956,741 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 216,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

