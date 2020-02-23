Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Trading Up 33.3%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 141,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 109,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.