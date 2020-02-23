Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 84.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT)’s stock price was up 84.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 23,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

