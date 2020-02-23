Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.44

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.44 and last traded at $209.04, with a volume of 43849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $32,672.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.