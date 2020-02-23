NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,071.13

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4,071.13 and last traded at $4,031.00, with a volume of 10730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,037.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,895.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,720.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

