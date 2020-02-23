iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Stock Price Down 14.3%

iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,231,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 495% from the average session volume of 206,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

