Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 763430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.