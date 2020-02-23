Zacks: Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.27.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

