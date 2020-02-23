H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.00

H C Slingsby PLC (LON:SLNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86), with a volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $650,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,167.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.70.

H C Slingsby Company Profile (LON:SLNG)

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

