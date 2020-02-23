600 Group (LON:SIXH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 428817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.