Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 126170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

