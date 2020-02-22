FIL Ltd Has $90.34 Million Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $90,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 403,737 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 5,646.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 560,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BOX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.40. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

