Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $94,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

