FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482,135 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 31,898 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.26% of Tapestry worth $93,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after buying an additional 399,911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 124,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of TPR opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

