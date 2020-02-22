FIL Ltd Purchases 44,370 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of Paypal worth $101,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

