FIL Ltd Has $102.22 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $102,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

NTRS opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

