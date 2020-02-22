FIL Ltd Has $77.88 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $77,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

