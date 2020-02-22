FIL Ltd Sells 5,791 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $105,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $66.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.