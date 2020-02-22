FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,057 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Corteva worth $104,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $13,199,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $31.22 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

