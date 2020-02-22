FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,455 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.40% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $95,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,376,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

