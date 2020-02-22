Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,172 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.34% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $87,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $43.90 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

