FIL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,197,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,960,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 32.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

