Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $103,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $107.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

