FIL Ltd Buys 81,112 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,112 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.64% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $80,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,477,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 160.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $46.97 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

