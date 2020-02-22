FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 446.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,794 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.63% of Colliers International Group worth $78,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 420,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a $88.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

