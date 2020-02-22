FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,632 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $99,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $4,277,006 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

