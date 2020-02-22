FIL Ltd Buys 589,253 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,253 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.21% of JD.Com worth $106,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

