FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.53% of Autoliv worth $112,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Autoliv by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 104.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.55. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

