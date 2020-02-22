FIL Ltd Has $114.87 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $114,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,321 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,623 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,382,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,373 shares of company stock worth $4,637,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

