FIL Ltd Purchases 380,569 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,569 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.00% of Allison Transmission worth $115,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

FIL Ltd Buys 589,253 Shares of JD.Com Inc
FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv Inc.
FIL Ltd Has $114.87 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc.
FIL Ltd Purchases 380,569 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc
FIL Ltd Increases Position in WABCO Holdings Inc.
FIL Ltd Has $115.65 Million Position in Valvoline Inc
