FIL Ltd Increases Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in WABCO were worth $119,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WABCO by 118.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WBC opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $146.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.