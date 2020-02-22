Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 110,201 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Armstrong World Industries worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $70.79 and a twelve month high of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

