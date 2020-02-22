Jennison Associates LLC Sells 122,124 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

