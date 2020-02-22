Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 20,780 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Investec downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

