Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 787,153 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $6,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.95 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.