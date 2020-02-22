Jennison Associates LLC Sells 138,870 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of US Foods worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in US Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in US Foods by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.70 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

