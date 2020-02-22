Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 31,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $355.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $278.50 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.