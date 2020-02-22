Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nlight were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nlight by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 337,561 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 918,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nlight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nlight during the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $105,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $419,298. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Nlight stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

